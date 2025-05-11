40,909 Shares in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veren by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Veren by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veren by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veren stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

