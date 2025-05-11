64,812 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,430 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
EOSE opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
