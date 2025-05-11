81,795 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AQLT) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF (AQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world selected for their high quality scores. The portfolio is market cap-weighted, with tilts based on the quality scores derived from fundamental factors.

