Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accolade by 15,113.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 164.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Accolade by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accolade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

