Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.