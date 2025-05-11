AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 609.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in AerSale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

