Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Affirm Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $46.44 on Friday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,694. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,861,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

