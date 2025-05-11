American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,588 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

