American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,506,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

