Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $94.75

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

