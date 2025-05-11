Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,583,234.32. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,510 shares of company stock worth $6,648,635. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

