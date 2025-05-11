Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,869,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,400.64. This trade represents a 16.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. The trade was a 30.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock worth $1,308,133. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AGX opened at $169.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.42. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

