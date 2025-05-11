ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $37.43 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $946.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.89.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

