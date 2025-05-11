Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $11.68. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 234,766 shares traded.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,919. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $221,575.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 656,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,810,860.45. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,731 shares of company stock worth $12,816,439 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 16.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

