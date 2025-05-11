Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $697.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

