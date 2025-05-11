Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRO

Astronics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 192.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.