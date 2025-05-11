Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

