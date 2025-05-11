Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

ARM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $170,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

