Barclays PLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Weyco Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

