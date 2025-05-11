Barclays PLC Acquires 9,769 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 647,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 345,748 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 114,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This trade represents a 36.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ALDX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

