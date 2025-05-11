Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in John Marshall Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kent Carstater bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $78,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,025.87. This trade represents a 11.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

