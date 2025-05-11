Barclays PLC Buys 2,507 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Electromed alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $22.20 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Electromed announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electromed

In other Electromed news, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,016,920.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,547.70. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,326. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electromed

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.