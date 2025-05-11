Barclays PLC Buys 3,542 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $213.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.34.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

