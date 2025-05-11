Barclays PLC Buys 709 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

