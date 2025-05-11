Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 64,133 Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RZLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.69 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,531. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

