Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DLocal by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

