Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.1 %

ASUR opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $269.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,364.65. This represents a 18.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,450. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

