Barclays PLC Has $339,000 Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $216.15 million, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

