Barclays PLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,062,702 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,506,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,395,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 705.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

