Barclays PLC Has $363,000 Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE GNE opened at $16.55 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 million, a PE ratio of 118.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

