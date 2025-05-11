Barclays PLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $198.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

