Barclays PLC Purchases 5,737 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $13,778,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $4,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.