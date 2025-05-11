Barclays PLC Purchases 6,507 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDZI. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cadiz by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 72,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDZI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDZI

Cadiz Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.