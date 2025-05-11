Barclays PLC Raises Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

