Barclays PLC Reduces Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.6 %

J.Jill stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JILL

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.