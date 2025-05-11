Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $4.16 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

