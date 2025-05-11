Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Ocugen Stock Down 2.7 %
Ocugen stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.06.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.
