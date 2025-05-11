Barrington Research Has Lowered Expectations for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.56% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TSQ has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

