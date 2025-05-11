Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

