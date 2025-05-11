BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,125,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

