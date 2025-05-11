Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLBD stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

