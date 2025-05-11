Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

