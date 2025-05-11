BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $110.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,978 shares of company stock valued at $74,135,907. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

