BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 93,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BrightView by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 117,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.86%. BrightView’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

