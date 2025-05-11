Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.55 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

