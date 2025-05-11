Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

