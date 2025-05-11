Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carriage Services worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Carriage Services by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,668.97. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $648.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.