CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

