Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.72 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $720.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

