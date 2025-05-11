Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

